ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation has been honored with a prestigious MP Corrosion Innovation of the Year award from Materials Performance Magazine for its groundbreaking ProRox® PS965 with CR-Tech™ (Corrosion Resistant Technology).

Expand ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation Wins "Corrosion Innovation of the Year" Award from Materials Performance

This cutting-edge innovation is the industry's first stone wool insulation with a built-in corrosion inhibitor, specifically designed to protect process piping from the costly and hazardous effects of corrosion under insulation (CUI).

The MP Corrosion Innovation of the Year Awards celebrate technological advancements that push the boundaries of corrosion prevention and mitigation. These awards recognize innovators whose breakthrough solutions help safeguard vital infrastructure from the damaging effects of corrosion. To be considered, an innovation must demonstrate its potential to make a significant positive impact on corrosion prevention. Each nomination undergoes rigorous evaluation by a panel of leading corrosion experts.

One of a select few winners, ROCKWOOL's ProRox PS965 with CR-Tech was chosen for its ability to meet and exceed these criteria, delivering:

Superior water repellency and long-lasting corrosion inhibition, offering 5X improved CUI mitigation compared to other insulation materials.

Proven performance and risk mitigation, with testing results that surpass industry standards and confirm robust protection at high temperatures, high chloride levels and 15-year simulated rainfall levels.

Increased uptime and improved plant performance, reducing maintenance needs and operational disruptions.

Expand ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation Wins "Corrosion Innovation of the Year" Award from Materials Performance

"We are honored and grateful to receive this recognition from Materials Performance," said Osama Hamza, Innovations Director at ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation. "Corrosion under insulation is a major challenge for industrial facilities worldwide. ProRox with CR-Tech is a game-changing solution that helps mitigate risks, enhance asset longevity and improve operational efficiency. This award underscores our commitment to advancing innovative insulation technologies that deliver real value to our customers."

With this accolade, ROCKWOOL reaffirms its position as a leader in insulation technology, continuously developing solutions that drive safety, sustainability and cost savings in industrial applications.

For more information about ProRox PS965 with CR-Tech, visit rti.rockwool.com/crtech.