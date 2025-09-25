Reflecting on Gastech 2025: Collaboration and innovation in Milan

Last week, our President and Director of Business Development & Sales had the privilege of attending Gastech 2025 in Milan, Italy – the world’s largest and most influential exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy.

Expand QIS GasTech 2025

This year’s event brought together over 48,000 attendees from more than 150 countries, including 25 international ministers and CEOs from leading energy companies. With over $60 billion USD in agreements and MoUs signed, Gastech once again proved to be a driving force for collaboration, innovation, and energy security on a global scale.

This year’s Gastech Conference & Exhibition stood out for its collaborative spirit. Participants from all sectors engaged transparently and constructively, fostering strong partnerships. The event was well-organized, delivered major business outcomes, and offered value to companies of all sizes.

For Quality Industrial Services, LLC, it was an invaluable opportunity to:

· Walk the exhibition floor and connect with clients and industry leaders. · Exchange perspectives on energy reliability, automation, and safety oversight—areas where QIS supports our partners daily. · Better understand how trends in CCUS, hydrogen, and regulatory frameworks will shape the future of industrial operations.

We are proud to have participated in this global conversation and look forward to supporting the energy industry’s efforts to balance growth, innovation, and decarbonization.

At QIS, we believe our work in quality, safety, vendor surveillance, and audit services directly contributes to that mission by ensuring projects are delivered reliably and safely.

We thank our clients, partners, and colleagues who made this trip to Milan such a success. QIS members concluded this event with great appreciation and excitement for the opportunities ahead.