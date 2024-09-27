Quantum Industrial Services, a premier industrial mechanical and plumbing contractor serving clients across the Western U.S., has leased 135,000+ square feet of industrial space located at 5026 S. Ellsworth Rd. in Mesa, Arizona, to serve as the company's headquarters and pipe fabrication shop.

Expand Photo courtesy of AZ Big Media Quantum Industrial Services opens new facility in Mesa, Arizona

The facility will house cutting-edge fabrication technologies that enhance precision, productivity, and safety, including the HGG ProCutter and a Novarc Spool Welding Robot. The new headquarters will also be the future location of Quantum University, the company's training and development arm, which will play a critical role in training Quantum’s technicians and preparing the next generation of industry professionals.

Quantum offers a comprehensive range of services, including design, fabrication, construction, special projects and service/maintenance. This expansion will bring over 200 jobs to the Mesa area, and position Quantum to further expand in the Intermountain West region.

"We are thrilled to establish our new headquarters in Mesa, which not only reflects our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology but also in the communities where we operate. This expansion enables us to continue delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our clients while creating new jobs and growth opportunities in the region," said Mark Estep, CEO of Quantum Industrial Services.

For more information, visit quantumindustrial.com.