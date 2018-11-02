QMax Industries releases new video series

QMax Industries' videos teach viewers about the three different types of heat transfer and how they relate to steam and heat tracing.

QMax Industries has released a series of five short videos, inviting viewers to learn more about the three different types of heat transfer and how they relate to steam and heat tracing. The first video explains heat transfer in an easy-to-understand whiteboard video. Other topics include the difference between BTUs and watts, how they apply to heater transfer and the impact of radiation on heat transfer.

For more information, visit www. qmaxindustries.com or call (704) 643-7299.