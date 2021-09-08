PVF Roundtable to hold 20th Annual TroutBlast Fishing Tournament

PVF Roundtable will hold its 20th Annual TroutBlast Fishing Tournament in Matagorda, Texas, on Oct. 8. PVF Roundtable anticipates the tournament, sponsored by MRC Global, will include 125 fishing teams. On Oct. 7, a pre-tournament "Captain's Dinner" will be held at Storm Shack. Sponsored by Wolseley, guests will enjoy great food, cocktails, a live band and raffle prizes. The fishing tournament will begin on Oct. 8 at 6 a.m., with an after-party sponsored by Gibson Products, SNAPP and Western Forge.

