PSC Group has formed a partnership with the ExxonMobil Olathe Grease Plant in Olathe, Kansas.

The partnership will allow for expansion into the state of Kansas, while the company continues to provide best-in-class service. PSC Group's startup team will be led by PSC Group Operations Manager Phil Payton and Operations Specialist Jarhett Theriot.

