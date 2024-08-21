Power Storage Solutions and Energy Reps announce strategic partnership for utility market

Power Storage Solutions, a provider of DC power solutions, and Energy Reps, a sales organization specializing in power utility products, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at delivering value and innovation to the power utility marketplace.

This partnership brings together Power Storage Solutions' innovative DC power technologies and Energy Reps' exceptional sales expertise, promising a synergistic blend of cutting-edge solutions and superior customer service. The collaboration is set to provide enhanced product offerings and streamlined solutions for utility end-users, specifiers, and suppliers alike.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Energy Reps,” said Steve Baker, president of Power Storage Solutions. “Their deep-rooted industry knowledge and expansive reach complement our commitment to delivering comprehensive power solutions to our clients. Together, we will be able to further participate in the long-term proliferation of the electric power utility sector, which already represents a multi-billion dollar market.”

Tom Wichers, president of Energy Reps stated, “Power Storage Solutions is exactly what our customer base needs to address their growing needs for energy storage systems. The growth of micro-grids, solar fields and wind projects has put increasing demand on the industry as a whole and we are excited to able to bring Power Storage Solutions into our market. Their experience, expertise, geographic scope and leadership team are going to be a great fit. We look forward to growing this new aspect of our business and supporting the storage system needs of our customer base.”

As both companies embark on this transformative partnership, they look forward to driving advancements in power utility solutions and setting new standards in service excellence.