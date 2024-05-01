Power Storage Solutions achieves over 300k worker-hours

Power Storage Solutions (PWRSS) has set a standard for workplace safety, reaching milestones that emphasize its unwavering commitment to the well-being of its workforce.

Since January 2004, the company has achieved more than 300k worker hours without a single instance of lost time due to workplace accidents or absenteeism related to an accident. PWRSS has also maintained a flawless record by not having a single OSHA recordable incident from Q2 of 2022 to the present. These accomplishments are a testament to its proactive approach to safety and the rigorous measures in place to ensure the well-being of its employees. The company has implemented state-of-the-art safety measures including advanced monitoring systems, ergonomic workstations and safety signage strategically placed throughout its facilities.

