Phenix Construction Technologies opens U.S. office in The Woodlands

Phenix Construction Technologies has secured a new U.S. sales headquarters office in The Woodlands located at 2001 Timberloch Place Suite 500.

“The facility is awesome,” said director of sales and business development Daniel Dupuy. “We have many amenities including a video teleconferencing room, board room and collaboration room.”

Phenix Construction Technologies is a gen-next steel infrastructure solutions company that caters to the global need of next-gen Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) and Structural Steel.

A future-forward innovation hub, Phenix features among the top three steel construction companies in India and has established itself as a specialized player in designing, manufacturing and installing light to heavy and complex steel structures using leading-edge solutions for Pre-Engineered Buildings.

Phenix takes pride in its enviable project portfolio that includes execution of future-ready solutions for a gamut of industries, from core infrastructure, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, transportation to engineering, power, warehousing and others.

Phenix one of the largest exporters of PEB & Structural Steel solutions from India and also holds an Export House status.

“We have rendered a comprehensive 360-degree solution platform through developing cohesive and streamlined construction processes,” Dupuy said. “We have taken the steel revolution to the next level.”

Phenix’s philosophy lies in decoding the complexities of the three dimensional space and presenting feasible solutions that find a perfect fit with the rising industrial demands for simplified thinking. Needless to say, the systems thinking approach at Phenix has set new examples in the world of Steel Construction Technology.

Book your appointment with an expert today by sending an email to Phenix.us@mbphenix.com.