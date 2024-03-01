PCL Industrial named Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC

PCL Industrial Construction Co. is one of 547 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors to have recently achieved the prestigious Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) credential from ABC for its commitment to corporate responsibility.

This accomplishment comes in a year where the company logged more than 3 million work hours, with a heightened focus on safety, quality and education.

"This distinction reflects PCL’s commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations, from construction safety and education to fostering a culture of quality and responsibility," said Jody Savage, VP and district manager for PCL’s Houston industrial office.

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving the Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, with top performers achieving incident rates more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

For more information, visit pcl.com/houston.