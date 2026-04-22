Orion Plant Services rebrands as Omega Plant Services

Orion Plant Services announced its official transition to Omega Plant Services, a new name that reflects the company’s continued growth, expanded capabilities, and long-term vision for supporting industrial operations across the United States.

While the name has changed, the foundation remains the same. Omega Plant Services builds on decades of field experience and operational leadership, continuing to serve manufacturers, energy producers, processing facilities, and data centers with the same trusted team, proven expertise, and commitment to excellence clients have relied on for years.

“Omega represents where we’re going—not just where we’ve been,” said Omega Plant Services President, Charlie Schluter. “This transition reflects the evolution of our capabilities and the way we partner with clients today: as an extension of their operations, focused on safety, performance, reliability, and long-term success.”

Omega Plant Services provides specialized support across every phase of project/plant performance, from engagement during early engineering and project development through commissioning and startup, operational support, maintenance strategy, procedure development, and turnaround execution. The company’s teams are known for integrating seamlessly with plant leadership and staff to solve complex challenges and deliver practical, results-driven solutions.

With operational hubs in Mobile, Alabama and Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, and projects spanning the country, Omega Plant Services is positioned to support projects and facilities of all sizes — from targeted operational scopes to large-scale plant commissioning and startup projects.

The rebrand underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, expanding capabilities, and continuing to deliver safe, efficient and reliable outcomes for clients nationwide.