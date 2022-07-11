Optimal Field Services expands into Houston

Optimal Field Services has a new regional office, strategically located in Pasadena, Texas.

This location will help Optimal better serve its clients in the Houston and Golden Triangle areas. Optimal looks forward to expanding its turnarounds, capital projects, specialty welding and routine maintenance services in the longhorn state.

The new office is located at 3234 La Porte Freeway Frontage Rd., Pasadena, Texas 77503.

For more information and to team up with an Optimal team member on your next project, visit www.optimalsvcs.com or call (225) 402-0060.