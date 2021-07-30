New Texas facility for sales, storage and maintenance of boiler equipment

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading rental boiler supplier and owner of the world’s largest mobile rental boilers, has announced a new sales, storage, and maintenance facility located in Alvin, Texas.

The company is now leasing a portion of the facility owned by their partner, NBW, Inc., which will be staffed with Nationwide Boiler employees under the same procedures and integrity maintained in their existing facilities in California and Washington. Rental boilers, feedwater systems, SCR’s and auxiliary equipment that support the Texas Gulf Coast, will be returned to the new Nationwide Boiler Texas facility for turnaround maintenance and capital improvements.

“It’s the realization of a long-term goal to have a facility in such an important region. This allows us to better support our customers with Nationwide employees providing quality and timely service. Facility preparations have already begun, and we now have boiler equipment at the site," stated Sean McMenamin, vice president of Operations.

Nationwide Boiler has engineering and sales teams along with equipment stored and maintained in their Washougal, Washington Facility and their headquarters in Fremont, California. In addition, the company will continue to coordinate and work with their partner companies to maintain equipment in their other storage and maintenance locations across North America. This currently includes ADCO companies in Bessemer, Alabama, NBW, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio, Rasmussen Mechanical in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Delval Equipment Company in Washington and Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

For nearly 55 years, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler equipment solutions to customers across the globe. In addition to boilers, Nationwide maintains a fleet of boiler auxiliary equipment for rent and offers the proven CataStak™ SCR system for as low as 2½ ppm NOx on package boilers and other fired equipment applications.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or contact Chelsey Ryker, Nationwide Boiler Incorporated at (510) 490-7100 or Sean McMenamin, Nationwide Boiler Incorporated at (510) 490-7100.