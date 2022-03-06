New name debuted for Texas forklift dealer

Sister companies CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions in Grapevine, Texas, and Miner Material Handling in Houston, Texas, have rebranded to Elite Material Handling.

This rebrand will better align both branches and position them for future growth in the material handling and forklift dealer market.

CE-DFW Warehouse Solutions, located right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, was founded in 1998 and Miner Material Handling was established in 2017. Both dealerships provide equipment sales, service, parts and rentals, dock equipment, storage solutions and more.

Elite Material Handling is a factory authorized dealer for Doosan, Komatsu, Rico, Big Joe and Donkey Forklifts, Genie, JLG and Skyjack Aerial Equipment, and Nilfisk | Advance Sweepers & Scrubbers.

For more information, visit www.elitemh.com, call (817) 595-5995 in Dallas-Fort Worth or call (281) 895-5438 in Houston.