Need inspiration? Free download — PDF or e-book

While we all are hunkering down and staying home to flatten the curve, we want to share with you some positiveness and inspiration. BIC Media Solutions recently re-released the book “It’s What We Do Together That Counts” – this title and content couldn’t be more relevant than today. So we are sharing it with you, for free. BIC Media Solutions is also offering a 2 for 1 promotion of their entire Media That Matters book/DVD library, full of inspirational and healing messages. We all need to stick together. As a group, we are stronger.

Blessings – Earl Heard, Founder/CEO, BIC Alliance and BIC Media Solutions

It’s What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story is a true story about Faith over Adversity, Perseverance, and Entrepreneurship. Meet Earl Heard, Founder/CEO of the BIC Alliance, a top industrial media publisher and faith-based film/TV producer. Learn how he’s gone from Rock Bottom to become a successful entrepreneur. Shared in this book you will find 11 Earl’s Pearls of Wisdom, 100 tips for achieving peace, happiness and success in your life and business, plus success secrets from the experts.

“It is my fervent hope that the information contained in this book will be a blessing to you and your loved ones. It is also my prayer that you will share some of the “nuggets” you read here with others seeking greater peace, happiness, and success in their lives.” – Earl Heard

