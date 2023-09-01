Nationwide Boiler’s new boiler achieves 5 ppm NOx performance

Nationwide Boiler recently completed the commissioning of a new 250 hp Superior package firetube boiler for Taiga/Exterior Wood, a leading pressure treated wood supplier.

New 250 hp boiler/burner package achieves 5 ppm NOx performance at source test

Equipped with an Oilon LN30 ultra-low NO x burner and Nationwide Boiler’s Eagle PLC-based Control System, third-party source test results reported average emissions performance of 5 ppm NO x and 0 ppm carbon (corrected to 3% O2). These results easily satisfied the NO x emission requirement of 12 ppm mandated by the Southwest Clean Air Agency, the organization responsible for overseeing policies and regulations for air pollution control within the jurisdiction. The results also validate the Oilon LN30 burner as a viable single digit ultra-low NO x burner solution for package boiler applications.

