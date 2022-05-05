Nationwide Boiler recognized for innovation in the industry and superior boiler sales

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of rental boilers and permanent boiler equipment, was recognized as a recipient of the inaugural and prestigious Excellence in Boiler Innovation (EBI) Award for their significant efforts and innovation in supplying a large-capacity ultra-low NOx temporary steam plant for the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery and Chemical Complex.

The temporary steam plant consisted of six (6) 75,000 pounds-per- hour superheated steam rental boilers with urea-based CataStak TM SCR systems for 9-ppm NOx compliance. With a combination of existing rental equipment and brand-new components, Nationwide Boiler’s sales and engineering team designed a solution that met all customer requirements and delivered all equipment, QA checked and tested, in an impressive 10 weeks’ time. With the temporary steam plant in place, the facility was able to meet production demand for three years while new equipment was being built, installed, and commissioned. In addition, this project brought another first to the rental boiler industry: urea-based SCR system rentals.

The EBI Award was created by the American Boiler Manufacturer’s Association (ABMA) and was presented at the inaugural BOILER2022 Conference and Trade Show to honor the most cutting-edge and impactful projects in the boiler industry. Recipients were selected by a panel of third-party ABMA member judges, and applications were evaluated based on specific criteria. The judging criteria included innovation, value, and creativity in the project that addressed the desires and challenges brought forth by each end-user.

Superior Boiler recognized Nationwide Boiler for their exceptional sales efforts as a full-line equipment manufacturer’s representative. The company was acknowledged as part of the Million-Dollar Club for both firetube and watertube boilers and they achieved top sales for the watertube boiler product line. In addition, Nationwide Boiler was presented with the President’s Award for top overall sales performance. “These awards were earned by and through the dedication, commitment and effort provided by every member of our company. Congratulations to all, a job well done,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Director of Sales.

For fifty-five years Nationwide Boiler has supplied innovative solutions to meet the needs of their customers and the boiler industry. Nationwide Boiler maintains a rental fleet with some of the world’s first and largest mobile trailer-mounted boilers, the CataStakTM SCR system for single-digit NOx compliance, and customizable control systems for boilers and process equipment applications. The company is also a manufacturer’s representative and stocking distributor for boilers, burners, and related equipment.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.