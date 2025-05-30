Nationwide Boiler raises more than $71,000 at 44th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Nationwide Boiler Inc. is proud to announce the success of their 44th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, held May 7–8 at the renowned Links at Spanish Bay and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

With the generous support of 65 sponsors and donors, this year’s event raised over $71,000 — setting a new record — in support of Make-A Wish® Greater Bay Area and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) Scholarship Fund. Participants traveled from across the country to attend this special event, including boiler industry vendors, manufacturer representatives, long-time partners, valued customers, Nationwide Boiler employees, company ownership, and members of the Board of Directors.

The tournament offered two unforgettable days of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving, all capped off with a festive Western-themed awards banquet, live and silent auction, and raffle drawings.

“We’re overwhelmed by the continued support and enthusiasm we receive each year,” said Larry Day, President and CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc. “From our trusted industry partners to new faces, every sponsor, donor, and participant played a role in helping us surpass expectations and make a meaningful impact. It’s a testament to the strength and generosity of the boiler community, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

This year’s golf champions included:

• Handicap Division Winner: Jesse Coffee, Oilon

• Callaway Division Winner: Matt Whittington, Hurst Boiler

• Men’s Low Gross Champion: Tony Graves, Campbell-Sevey

• Women’s Low Gross Champion: Emily Forth, Tulsa Heaters Midstream

• Closest to the Pin: Cory York, Boiler Supply Company

• Longest Drive: Justin Forth, Tulsa Heaters Midstream

Since its inception, the tournament has raised over $1 million for charitable organizations. The funds raised this year will help fulfill life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area and provide financial support to students pursuing careers in the boiler industry via the ABMA’s Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund.

This year’s record-breaking success highlights the unity and generosity within the boiler industry and reinforces Nationwide Boiler’s long-standing commitment to giving back. Planning is already underway for the 45th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 6–7, 2026 at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links, with accommodations at The Lodge at Pebble Beach. More information and sponsorship opportunities will be sent out towards the end of this year.