Nationwide Boiler opens new Texas facility

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently opened a new sales, storage and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas.

The company is now leasing a portion of the facility owned by its partner, NBW Inc., which will be staffed with Nationwide Boiler employees under the same procedures and integrity maintained in its existing facilities in California and Washington.

Rental boilers, feedwater systems, selective catalytic reduction systems and auxiliary equipment that support the Texas Gulf Coast will be returned to the new Nationwide Boiler Texas facility for turnaround maintenance and capital improvements.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.