Nationwide Boiler named exclusive rep for Hurst Boiler

Nationwide Boiler recently formalized a sales representative agreement with Hurst Boiler & Welding Company.

Expand Jim Lieskovan, left, VP of sales with Nationwide Boiler, shakes hands with Jeff Hurst, marketing director with Hurst Boiler, at a recent trade show.

Nationwide will serve as the exclusive representative for Hurst Boiler in California and the Greater Houston area, offering customers access to a comprehensive range of equipment from the Hurst product line. This includes Hurst’s renowned line of industrial packaged boilers, feedwater equipment and custom-engineered solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. Since 1967, the Georgia-based Hurst Boiler & Welding Company has manufactured a complete line of gas, oil, biomass and hybrid boilers serving a wide range of industries worldwide.

