Nationwide Boiler named exclusive rep for Hurst Boiler

Nationwide Boiler recently formalized a sales representative agreement with Hurst Boiler & Welding Company.

Nationwide will serve as the exclusive representative for Hurst Boiler in California and the Greater Houston area, offering customers access to a comprehensive range of equipment from the Hurst product line. This includes Hurst’s renowned line of industrial packaged boilers, feedwater equipment and custom-engineered solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. Since 1967, the Georgia-based Hurst Boiler & Welding Company has manufactured a complete line of gas, oil, biomass and hybrid boilers serving a wide range of industries worldwide.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.

Tags

BIC E-Newsletters Subscription

BIC Magazine Digital Edition (6x/yr)
BIC Recruiting E-News (monthly)
Industry Report (2x/week)
Resources Alert (monthly)