Nationwide Boiler announces largest sales order in company history

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading rental boiler equipment supplier, announced that earlier this year they closed on the largest sales order in the company’s 53-year history. The project, which initially started out as a long-term rental, included three (3) 200,000 pound-per-hour, 750 psig / 750◦F superheat steam, Babcock & Wilcox package watertube boilers, as well as three (3) economizers, a deaerator tank with feed pumps, and a plant master workstation. Prior to the purchase, all equipment was on rent and in operation for over one year at a new Aramco refinery and terminal in Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

Nationwide Boiler continually stocks the FM120-124 B&W Package Watertube Boiler, a model that the company has sold to six of the seven continents in the world. “At the time of the initial rental order, the three boilers were in stock and available for immediate shipment. This factor played a major role in the success of the project,” stated William Testa, Director of Sales at Nationwide Boiler. “We are fortunate to close on an order of this size in the middle of an economic crisis, and we are pleased that our equipment was able to support a venture that has increased job opportunities and brought new technologies to the country of Saudi Arabia.”

As an essential business, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler equipment to other essential industries since 1967. In addition to maintaining one of the largest rental boiler fleets in the world, the company stocks a wide range of new and reconditioned boilers for quick ship and immediate needs. Their proven CataStak™ SCR system provides reduced emissions and AQMD compliance on package boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines and other demanding applications. In addition, Nationwide Boiler’s Controls Division, Pacific Combustion Engineering, fabricates UL-certified, PLC-based control panels for boilers and process equipment.

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.