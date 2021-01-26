Nationwide Boiler hosts two successful holiday food drives

Nationwide Boiler Inc. recently completed two successful holiday food drives for two local charitable organizations.

Due to conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, one traditional food drive was held while the other was coordinated virtually through monetary donations.

Sixteen employees from Nationwide Boiler's Controls Division participated in the traditional food drive, collecting and donating a large table full of food for the Inter-Faith Treasure House in Washougal, Washington. The virtual food drive, coordinated in support of the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland, California, brought in a total of $1,337.25. Nationwide Boiler agreed to match the amount raised through employee contributions for a final donation of over $2,600.

