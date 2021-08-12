Nationwide boiler becomes exclusive representative for Oilon burners

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a boiler rental supplier and manufacturer’s representative, has now formalized an agreement with Oilon for the sale of their commercial and industrial burners.

The newly formed agreement between the two parties provides Nationwide Boiler and their subsidiary, Pacific Combustion Engineering, with exclusivity for the sale of Oilon burners to customers throughout California, Oregon, and Washington. “We are pleased to formalize our relationship with Oilon and look forward to developing mutually beneficial projects for years to come,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Director of Sales. “I believe it is an excellent agreement that will bring success to both of our organizations.”

Oilon has been producing environmentally friendly and energy efficient solutions for 60 years. With headquarters in Finland, Oilon has production facilities and sales offices in the USA, Russia, Brazil, and China with resellers all over the world. With an extensive worldwide presence, this new partnership is expected to help enhance Nationwide Boiler’s growing international business.

Nationwide Boiler has supplied reliable temporary and permanent boiler solutions to commercial and industrial users since 1967. In addition to being a manufacturer’s representative, Nationwide Boiler is an original equipment manufacturer of custom control systems and fuel trains, the DataStak™ emissions & efficiency monitoring system, and the CataStak™ SCR system for ultra-low NOx emissions compliance.

Learn more at www.nationwideboiler.com or (510) 490-7100.