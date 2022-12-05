Nationwide Boiler announces hydrogen firing capabilities for existing fleet of rental boilers

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has announced the ability to utilize hydrogen as a fuel for their existing fleet of package watertube rental boilers.

With climate change and decarbonization at the forefront of worldwide environmental concern, this announcement aligns with their strategy towards a sustainable future for the company and the boiler industry.

“Back in the 1990’s, Nationwide Boiler became the first rental boiler company to convert our entire watertube boiler rental fleet to 30 ppm low NOx. That same decade, we recognized the need to reduce NOx emissions even further, leading to our development of the CataStakTM SCR System for single digit NOx compliance,” said Larry Day, Nationwide Boiler’s President & CEO. “Nationwide Boiler is a leader in providing emissions reduction solutions for the rental boiler industry and with the widespread movement towards a carbon neutral future, the ability to fire hydrogen-blend fuels in our mobile boiler rental fleet is essential. We are proud to be able to offer flexibility for customers that are ready to move to the next phase of decarbonization.”

Although the combustion characteristics of hydrogen are considerably different when compared with natural gas, Nationwide Boiler’s Engineering Team has extensive data and experience that supports the firing of hydrogen-blend fuels for package boiler applications. Furthermore, due to Nationwide Boiler’s stringent rental boiler construction standards, which includes the use of high-grade and robust valving, fuel trains, burners, and other system components, burner upgrade requirements for hydrogen firing are minimal. The company has evaluated and confirmed that their

current fleet of watertube rental boilers, which range in size from 30,000 to 125,000 pph, are all capable of firing up to 20% hydrogen blended with natural gas without any changes to the system. For fuels with a higher hydrogen content, additional component evaluations will be performed, and burner modifications are likely to be required.

“It is important to note that hydrogen produces no CO2 byproducts and is cleaner than petroleum-based fuels, however, the NOx output will increase as a result of higher flame temperatures. Fortunately, our CataStakTM SCR is a proven system that will combat that NOx increase for improved emissions and guarantees as low as 21⁄2 ppm NOx,” stated Nationwide Boiler’s Technical Manager, David Spain. Nationwide Boiler offers CataStak SCR systems, ultra-low NOx 5 ppm firetube boilers, and zero-emissions electric boiler packages for both temporary rental needs and for sale.

For 55 years Nationwide Boiler has provided reliable boiler solutions to industrial facilities worldwide. The company offers a complete line of temporary and permanent, low and ultra-low NOx boilers and related auxiliary equipment options. With more than 200 installations, Nationwide Boiler’s CataStakTM SCR system is a proven solution for ultra-low NOx emissions compliance. Nationwide Boiler’s headquarters are in Fremont, California, with a storage and maintenance facility in Alvin, Texas and a control panel fabrication facility in Washougal, Washington.

