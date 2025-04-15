National Trench Safety partners with MGF to enhance market expansion in the United States

National Trench Safety (NTS), a trusted leader of trench and traffic safety solutions in the United States, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with MGF, a leading UK-based manufacturer of specialist shoring products.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as NTS enhances its product offerings to the American market.

NTS has built a reputation for delivering exceptional value to its customers by offering a wide range of equipment to the US construction industry. The addition of MGF's products to NTS's portfolio strengthens its position as a market leader in the United States and enhances its ability to meet the evolving needs of American professionals in the US construction and civil engineering sectors.

National Trench Safety stands as a comprehensive resource for trench and excavation safety solutions exclusively in the United States market. Beyond equipment rental and sales, NTS provides complete solutions including professional engineering services, US OSHA-compliant training programs, and on-site consultation throughout America. Their team of specialized safety experts works directly with US contractors to develop customized shoring plans that address specific project challenges while ensuring compliance with American regulations. With over 60 strategic locations across the United States, NTS delivers expertise and equipment to construction sites in major American markets from coast to coast.

Under this agreement, NTS will exclusively distribute MGF's innovative bracing solutions throughout the entire United States.

Chris Whitworth, Business Development Director at MGF commented: "We are excited to join forces with NTS, a company that shares our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer service. This partnership aligns with our strategic goal to grow our presence of bracing products in key international markets, and we are confident that NTS is the ideal partner to help us achieve this in the United States."

"Our customers count on NTS to bring the right solution to every job," said Fernando Pinera, CEO of National Trench Safety. "This expansion is critical to our ability to grow our presence in the trench rental market. By adding MGF's hydraulic bracing systems, we now have a much better opportunity to be that complete equipment provider that our customers require, allowing us to serve more of the engineered work our customers are taking on and reinforcing why NTS is the most capable trench safety partner in the country."

The partnership will officially launch in April 2025, with a range of bracing solutions becoming available through NTS locations across the United States. American customers can expect the same high standards of product quality and customer service that both MGF and NTS's reputation is built on. All new products distributed by NTS will meet or exceed United States OSHA standards and come with complete engineering support and documentation to ensure proper implementation and maximum safety benefits for US contractors.