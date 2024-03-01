MSA Safety named a ‘best-managed company’ by Wall Street Journal

MSA Safety was named one of America’s Best Managed Companies of nearly 800 publicly traded corporations that were evaluated for The Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Top 250 List.

The rankings were developed based on the evaluation of 34 metrics from 15 third-party sources. MSA was also noted for its strong performance in customer satisfaction, ranking among the top 10 in that category.

The list is published annually by WSJ. Companies are evaluated based on five key categories of corporate performance — company satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

