MSA Safety celebrates grand opening of EMEA global business services center in Warsaw, Poland

MSA Safety Inc. marked the grand opening of its EMEA Global Business Services Center in Warsaw.

Celebrated today with an official ribbon-cutting event, the company's newly designed business "hub" is located in the city-center and will centralize a wide range of business functions that support the company's international business goals. MSA Safety also operates a Global Business Services Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to support its Asia Pacific region.

"Our Warsaw Global Business Services Center is part of our continuous improvement plan to streamline our international footprint, increase in the company's competitiveness, and invest in key areas like customer service," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA International. As an example, Mr. Leenen noted that the new Business Services Center will provide live, specialized product support, in local languages, to MSA customers and channel partners throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

MSA Safety is the global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety products and system that help protect workers and facility infrastructure around the world. The company currently employs 220 associates in Warsaw. Over time, MSA Safety plans to grow its Warsaw presence to approximately 300 associates working in positions spanning several functions, including finance and accounting, human resources, IT, purchasing, supply chain, logistics, marketing, customer service and inside sales.

For more than 100 years, the mission of MSA Safety has been to help protect people at work by developing innovative and market-leading safety products, systems and technologies.

"While MSA has had operations in Poland since 1996, we're looking forward to having a stronger presence in Warsaw and growing with more associates to help us advance mission of helping men and women stay safe on the job," Mr. Leenen concluded.