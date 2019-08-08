MMT launches new website

Metallurgical & Materials Technologies Inc. (MMT) recently launched its new website with a simpler design that quickly provides the information needed for its diverse group of clients seeking failure analysis services and support for potential or current litigation claims. The website's users include engineers in industrial environments, attorneys, paralegals, insurance professionals and experts who provide testimony in litigation cases.

× Expand MMT's new website has a simpler design that is easier to navigate.

According to MMT Director of Marketing Victor Canada, the new website is easy to navigate and clearly features the company's primary service areas. "Taking a highly technical subject and making it relevant for all the professionals who need our services was extremely challenging," Canada said.

For more information, visit www. mmtinc.com or call (225) 751-6876.