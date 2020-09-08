Mahaffey provides military housing during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahaffey received notice that a military recruit depot was in need of 200,000 square feet of temporary living space for 1,800 Marines. The depot recognized the need for a place to quarantine recruits awaiting assignment to their respective boot camps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The same afternoon Mahaffey teams were alerted to this project, trucks were loaded with all the equipment they would need to create quarantine facilities including barracks, dining halls, recreational areas and more, with interior layouts strictly adhering to CDC recommendations for social distancing. The following morning, Mahaffey crews were on-site and constructing temporary structures, with the entire project fully completed in less than three weeks.

For more information, visit www.mahaffeyusa.com or call (855) 977-1763.