Magid powers next-generation heat-safety research

Magid® is at the center of a major advancement in worker protection with the opening of the Korey Stringer Institute’s new National Laboratory for Occupational Heat Safety Powered by Magid & MISSION.

The state-of-the-art facility, launched at the University of Connecticut, marks a new era in research, testing and development aimed at reducing heat-related injuries and deaths across industrial sectors. Magid’s longstanding commitment to protecting frontline workers, especially those operating in extreme environments, played a pivotal role in enabling the new lab’s creation.

