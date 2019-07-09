Lifting Gear Hire reveals new branding as part of ambitious global expansion

Established lifting equipment rental specialists, Lifting Gear Hire, announces the launch of its new corporate name, refreshed logo and global website. The new branding unifies LGH’s international businesses as it positions itself for future growth.

A new name for a long-established business

As part of the global rebranding, Lifting Gear Hire has revealed its corporate name change to LGH, adding a dynamic, international aspect to the business. The new name overcomes local variations in meaning, especially between Europe and the United States, where the word hire tends to only be used for people, not equipment. The change will standardise the LGH brand across the group’s 36 locations in six countries.

A refreshed logo

Designed to be familiar, while at the same time more modern and better suited to the digital environment, the refreshed logo reflects the advances the company has made in recent years, as new technology and forward thinking paves the way for a bold strategy that will cement LGH as the lifting experts.

A new global web presence

In line with the harmonisation of the group’s marketing, LGH’s new global website showcases a wider perspective of the international projects and expertise of the company. The site highlights LGH’s vision and values, as well as illustrating the global reach, capability and competence of the company in a wide range of industry sectors.

Ambitious plans

Established in 1970, LGH are approaching half a century of experience in the lifting industry and hold more lifting gear for rental in more countries than anyone else. As part of their long-term strategy, LGH plans to open a new location every year for the foreseeable future, continuing expansion throughout its established presence in North America and Europe, dovetailing with growth into new territories further afield.

An exciting future

Ian Parkinson, LGH Group Chairman said: “We have made significant changes within our operations in order to position ourselves better to serve both existing customers and drive forward into new emerging markets.”

“Backed by a new name and a unified identity, LGH is now in great shape to deliver even better service for more customers in more locations - as always, putting safety first.”

Significant investment means that LGH are perfectly placed to take the strain, supporting our customers globally with the safest and most reliable lifting and rigging equipment.