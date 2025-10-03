LiftHigh Crane & Rigging, LLC (“LiftHigh”) announced that it has secured a revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank.

Expand Lifthigh Crane & Rigging secures revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank Pictured left to right: Sam Land, LiftHigh Branch Manager; Mike Appling Jr., LiftHigh CEO; Brad Hopper, LiftHigh CFO and Blake Patterson, Cadence Bank Senior Vice President of C&I Houston. The team seals the partnership with a handshake from a man-basket lifted by LiftHigh’s 400-ton Liebherr LTM 1350-6.1—symbolizing strength, trust, and new heights in collaboration.

This new financing provides additional liquidity and marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and expansion.

“From the beginning, Cadence was very pleasant to work with and reasonable in their approach,” said Brad Hopper, Chief Financial Officer of LiftHigh. “We’re all looking forward to a strong relationship and some amazing growth.”

“Cadence Bank has been a great partner to me personally for many years and with multiple companies. This facility is a big step forward in our growth plans. It is a testament to Cadence Bank, our relationship and partnership, that they would back a crane services company in its infancy. We appreciate their partnership and support.”

Blake Patterson, Cadence Bank Senior Vice President of C&I Houston added: “We are excited to announce the closing of the revolving line of credit for LiftHigh. The line of credit will provide LiftHigh the flexibility to execute on its growth strategy, while supporting the needs of the community. By ensuring access to capital, we are helping create jobs, strengthening local businesses and fostering long-term economic opportunities. At Cadence, we value developing long-term relationships with companies like LiftHigh.

The revolving credit facility positions LiftHigh to continue scaling its brand-new fleet of cranes and enhancing service capabilities for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects across Texas and beyond.”