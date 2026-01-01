LiftHigh Crane & Rigging secures revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank

Expand From left are LiftHigh’s Branch Manager Sam Land; CEO Mike Appling Jr.; CFO Brad Hopper; and Blake Patterson, Cadence Bank senior VP.

LiftHigh Crane & Rigging announced that it has secured a revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank. This new financing provides additional liquidity and marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and expansion.

LiftHigh CFO Brad Hopper said Cadence was "very pleasant to work with and reasonable in their approach," adding that the company looks forward to a strong relationship and continued growth. He noted that Cadence has been a valued partner to him for many years and with multiple companies and called the new facility "a big step forward in our plans and a testament to Cadence Bank’s confidence in supporting a crane services company in its infancy."

For more information, visit lifthighcrane.com.