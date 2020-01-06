LIFT Safety partners with CSDA

Partnership

LIFT Safety has partnered with the Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association (CSDA). The organization is the center for contractors, manufacturers, operators and other concrete renovation professionals to share knowledge, technical documents, network and more.

LIFT Safety will begin this partnership at the World of Concrete tradeshow in Las Vegas occurring in early February with heavy cross-promotion from both parties in their booth displays and other various marketing efforts from both LIFT Safety and CSDA.

LIFT Safety is pleased to have partnered with such a prominent association in the industry and is excited to see how the partnership will benefit both parties involved not only at WOC, but in the future as well.

"Partnering with CSDA has been a goal of ours for some time and we're thrilled to be associated with such strong organization within the industry. CSDA is the hub of all things concrete and partnering with them will only benefit parties involved in both the immediate and distant future," states Paul Doremus, National Sales Manager.

"CSDA is thrilled to partner with LIFT Safety and provide our members with new resources to promote safe job site practices. Our vision and values align perfectly and we look forward to continuing to expand the benefits offered to CSDA members and the concrete renovation industry," commented Erin O'Brien, CSDA Executive Director.