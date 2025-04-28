The second Celebration of Construction on the National Mall will take place in Washington, DC, highlighting the industry’s latest machine innovations, workforce development opportunities, and sustainability initiatives.

The event will highlight construction equipment, components, and exhibits between the Capital building and the Washington Monument. Liebherr USA, Co. will be one of many OEM’s participating in this opportunity to showcase innovative equipment, aiming to educate attendees about the impact of OEMs on the industry.

Liebherr’s exhibit will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience with Liebherr's innovative machinery and solutions, allowing attendees to see the equipment in action and understand its capabilities, benefits, and economic impacts. Further topics include emissions technology, alternative power sources, building materials, construction methods, safety enhancements, and workforce development programs.

"We are proud to be participating in the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. This event provides an opportunity to showcase innovative products and construction solutions utilized across the country,” notes Kai Friedrich, Managing Director, Liebherr USA, Co. “Liebherr's dedication to the U.S. market extends beyond manufacturing as we are deeply committed to supporting local communities and promoting sustainable practices within the construction industry.”

× 1 of 4 Expand Liebherr joins AEM’s celebration of construction on the National Mall The 42 M5 XXT pump will be displayed on-site at Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. × 2 of 4 Expand The L 546 wheel loader will be displayed on-site at Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. × 3 of 4 Expand The LRT 1090-2.1 will be displayed on-site at Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. × 4 of 4 Expand Liebherr's Newport News facility specializes in the production of diesel-electric mining trucks capable of handling payloads of upto 400 tons. Prev Next

Liebherr innovations

Liebherr's participation in the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall will feature some of the latest advancements in construction technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand cutting-edge equipment that has made Liebherr a trusted name in the industry.

Each of these machines, the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the 42 M5 XXT truck mounted concrete pump, and the L 546 wheel loader, are used in a wide array of applications and can be found on many construction sites throughout the country. The LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, designed with safety in mind. It is fitted standard with an outrigger monitor, which automatically detects the support status and includes it in the crane control system.

Additional safety features are provided by the VarioBase® variable support base enhancing flexibility on site and increasing the crane’s lifting capacity. Additionally, the telescopic boom on the rough terrain crane features time-tested rope pull technology. This telescoping technology enables the boom to be extended quickly to any length using a two-stage hydraulic cylinder with a rope extension mechanism.

The 42 M5 XXT truck mounted concrete pump offers a 5-part multi-fold distributor boom and XXT outrigger supports. The pivoting XXT support provides the pump versatility and flexibility when working on tight or narrow job sites. Additionally, the pump is equipped with powerbloc, Liebherr’s latest drive unit for concrete pumps that does not require a separate control block. The pump also comes equipped with semi-closed oil circuit HCC which guarantees all drives are supplied with reliable hydraulic power, keeping jobs on time and reducing overall costs.

The L 546 wheel loader provides a high level of performance for the mid-size range. This machine offers new, optimized Z bar linkage, 20% more breakout force, as well as faster tilt movement and cycle times providing more power for tough operations. The L 546 also offers fuel efficient performance with Liebherr-Power Efficiency, a higher engine output, and hydrostatic travel drive. With multiple assistance systems optionally available, the L546 is an excellent option for various applications. These innovations enhance productivity and efficiency on construction sites, reducing project timelines and costs.