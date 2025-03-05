Lichtgitter USA announces major FRP facility expansion in Scott, Louisiana

Lichtgitter USA is proud to announce a major expansion of its Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturing facility in Scott, Louisiana.

This expansion represents a $10 million investment and will significantly increase the company’s FRP capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to providing everything from one source for its customers.

The expansion includes a new 65,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility situated on a 28+ acre property, allowing for increased production capacity and operational efficiency. The new facility, scheduled to open the first quarter of 2026, will be equipped with the latest technology, including:

CNC Machine – Enhancing the production of high-quality FRP products

Precision Saws and Drill Presses – Improving cutting accuracy and customization capabilities

Advanced Equipment and Automation – Streamlining production for faster lead times and improved quality

With this investment, Lichtgitter USA will expand its comprehensive FRP product offerings, including:

Molded Gratings – Durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant for industrial and marine applications

Pultruded Gratings – High-strength solutions ideal for heavy load-bearing environments

Pultruded Profiles – Custom-designed structural shapes for various applications

Ladders and Ladder Cages – Non-conductive, corrosion-resistant safety solutions

Handrails and Platforms – Engineered for superior durability and low maintenance

Stair Treads – Slip-resistant and built to withstand demanding environments

Accessories – A complete range of FRP fittings, fasteners, and custom solutions

Leading this expansion is a top-tier, highly experienced team dedicated to delivering industry-leading FRP solutions. The team is led by Sean Richard, FRP Operations Manager, and Corey Faulk, Sales Professional, whose combined expertise and customer-first approach will ensure Lichtgitter USA continues to provide unparalleled quality and service.

“This expansion is a direct result of our continued success and commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers,” said Chris Sperry, CEO of Lichtgitter USA. “With this investment, we are significantly enhancing our FRP capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions with efficiency and excellence.”

The Scott expansion will further strengthen Lichtgitter USA’s position as a premier provider of FRP grating, stair treads, handrails, structural shapes, and custom solutions. The added production capacity will allow for greater flexibility, shorter lead times, and enhanced product innovation.