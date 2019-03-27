LGH North America partners with Rotrex USA

Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) North America has partnered with Rotrex USA. Rotrex USA is based in Houston and is now part of the LGH family of companies in North America. Rotrex has been affiliated with LGH since the early 1990s in the United Kingdom and Europe and recently expanded into the U.S. market over a year ago.

By working together, Lifting Gear Hire North America and Rotrex USA are able to offer customers solutions for all their winching and lifting equipment needs.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for Lifting Gear Hire North America that will be a way to introduce LGH into the offshore market based in the Gulf of Mexico," said Tony Fiscelli, president of LGH North America.

For more information, visit www. rentlgh.com or call (800) 878-7305.