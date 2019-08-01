Layher scaffolding used in Universal Resort store refurbishment

Layher recently teamed up with Slalom Construction & Services and Trekker Group to refurbish an iconic store within the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. The critical project involved the restoration of brickwork in The Film Vault, which houses memorabilia from major motion pictures available for purchase. The store was kept open to customers while work was performed behind attractive facades that hung on Layher scaffolding. A 14-foot cantilever in each direction formed the diamond- shaped overhead protection and made store operation possible during refurbishment.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting