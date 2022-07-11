Layher adds Protect System Scaffolding course to ScaffoldTALK

Layher adds value to ScaffoldTALK with the addition of its Protect System Scaffolding micro-course.

Layher recently added a new course featuring Layher Protect System Scaffolding to the company’s online scaffolding community, ScaffoldTALK.

ScaffoldTALK includes micro-courses on key products that increase productivity with a focus on scaffold safety. The Protect System micro-course includes a product overview, basic installation instruction and details on customization options.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.