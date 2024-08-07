Kent secures three-year global commissioning services contract with Shell

Kent has announced it has been awarded a global three-year enterprise framework agreement (EFA) by Shell to provide Commissioning and Start-Up Services (CSU) across various onshore and offshore projects.

This contract encompasses a wide range of energy sectors, including oil, gas, and new energy initiatives, and reinforces Kent's opportunity to enhance project execution and efficiency globally.

Kent will support the portfolio with their highly experienced CSU workforce while implementing its best-in-class commissioning processes, systems, and tools throughout the program of works, including its custom-built Commissionability (TM) software. This strategic contract will seek to support Shell in their desire to improve performance metrics by eliminating outcome variability related to commissioning readiness and execution while optimising the start-up schedule and reliability of new facilities.

Tush Doshi, Chief Operating Officer at Kent, shared his thoughts about the new agreement, stating, "We are immensely proud to have been selected by Shell for this prestigious contract. This is not only a testament to our confidence in our exceptional commissioning capabilities but also underscores the trust we have cultivated with Shell. We are excited about the opportunities this contract presents and are committed to setting new benchmarks in commissioning excellence. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our mutual goals for operational success and innovation."

This global enterprise framework agreement highlights Kent’s commitment to excellence and its capability to drive value and superior performance across the most challenging projects worldwide. Kent's strategic and systematic approach to commissioning aims to deliver high-quality and sustainable results, reinforcing its position as a leader in the energy sector.