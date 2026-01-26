JTB Rentals joins Sunstate Equipment, expanding service and coverage across North-Central Louisiana

Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of JTB Rentals, a trusted equipment rental provider in Calhoun, Louisiana.

Located just east of Shreveport, the Calhoun branch strengthens Sunstate’s ability to support customers along the I-20 Corridor and marks the company’s third location in Louisiana.

Through this acquisition, JTB customers gain access to Sunstate’s specialized equipment solutions for general construction, trench, and industrial projects—along with expanded fleet availability, regional coverage, and the support of Sunstate’s extensive multi-state branch network.

“We’re proud to welcome JTB Rentals to Sunstate,” said Norty Turner, President and CEO of Sunstate Equipment. “This acquisition meaningfully strengthens our ability to serve customers across North-Central Louisiana and the broader Ark-La-Tex region while preserving what matters most—local relationships, trusted service, and the people who deliver it every day. JTB has built a strong reputation rooted in care for customers and community, and we’re excited to build on that foundation together as part of Sunstate’s growing network.”

Sunstate entered Louisiana in 2024 with the opening of branches in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles. With the addition of Calhoun, along with more than 25 branches in neighboring Texas, Sunstate now offers contiguous coverage for general construction, trench, and industrial projects across the Gulf Coast and north through the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Both Sunstate and JTB have earned trusted reputations in the construction rental industry by putting people first—investing in employees, standing behind customers, and building long-term relationships grounded in trust and reliability. JTB’s team will continue serving customers with the same care and commitment they are known for, now supported by Sunstate’s broader resources and operational scale.

“Joining Sunstate gives our employees new opportunities and our customers the ability to tap into a wider network of fleet options for projects both inside and outside Louisiana,” said James Montgomery, founder of JTB Rentals. “We’re excited to be joining a company that aligns so closely with our values and customer-first mindset. We trust Sunstate with this next chapter of growth for our team, our customers, and our community.”