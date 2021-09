As they continue to grow, Industrial Tent Systems (ITS) and Lodging Solutions have brought the companies together and launched a new website to better serve their clients: www.boltonholdingsllc.com.

Collectively, the companies specialize in turnkey operations for temporary facilities; award-winning catering; logistical support; and emergency relief for government, disaster and commercial needs nationwide.

For more information, visit www.boltonholdingsllc.com or call (888) 995-4044.