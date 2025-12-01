ISTC launches new safety academy in Baytown to strengthen Gulf Coast workforce

The Industrial Safety Training Council proudly announces the launch of its new ISTC Safety Academy in Baytown, a state-of-the-art training center designed to elevate safety and workforce readiness across the Gulf Coast region.

The new Safety Academy expands ISTC’s commitment to equipping workers with the core competencies, life-saving practices, and hands-on skills needed in today’s high-hazard industries. Built around immersive learning and the internationally recognized 12 Life-Saving Rules, the Academy provides a comprehensive and modern approach to safety training for contractors, owner-operators, and new-to-industry workers.

“Baytown is home to some of the most important industrial operations in the world,” said Bobby Tupper, Chief Executive Officer for ISTC. “The ISTC Safety Academy provides essential and immersive training designed to educate and protect the industrial workforce from life-altering injuries.”

The Academy features upgraded classrooms, distinct training stations, dedicated Safety Academy trainers, bilingual training, and advanced skill-building modules that mirror real industrial environments. Trainees can expect a highly engaging experience that includes practical demonstrations, competency checklists, and interactive instruction.

The Safety Academy’s curriculum was developed in collaboration with leading Gulf Coast companies including ExxonMobil, Valero, Motiva, Indorama, Cheniere, TotalEnergies, and other regional partners. Modules focus on:

Energy Isolation

Working Around Mobile Equipment

Working at Heights

Safe Mechanical Lifting

Industrial Safety Essentials

Excavation

Line of Fire

Driving

Work Authorization

Breaking Containment

Confined Space

Hot Work

Bypassing Safety Controls

“This Academy strengthens the bridge between training and day-one readiness,” said Wayne Roccaforte, ISTC Safety Training Supervisor. “Our goal is simple: prepare people to work safely, confidently, and competently in any facility across the Gulf Coast.”

Baytown’s Safety Academy is built on the proven model of ISTC’s Beaumont Academy, where more than 7,500 trainees have advanced their skills since June 2025.

Serving more than 1,700 member companies annually, ISTC remains a trusted partner to Gulf Coast industry by providing fast, accurate, and industry-aligned training that drives performance, reduces delays, and elevates safety culture.

The Safety Academy is officially open and welcomes trainees.

To schedule training, contact customerservice@istc.net or 409.724.2565.