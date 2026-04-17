Ironclad Environmental Solutions and Mersino Water Solutions launch IRONCLAD powered by Mersino, a category-defining platform for water and liquid management

Ironclad Environmental Solutions and Mersino Water Solutions announced the formation of IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino, a national total solutions platform for water and liquid management — bringing together Ironclad, Mersino, and Global Pump into a single, fully integrated operator built to lead the most demanding industrial, municipal, and infrastructure projects.

Across the industry, water and liquid management has long been fragmented across multiple vendors, contracts, and handoffs, creating risk, delays, and gaps in accountability. IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino is built to eliminate those seams by delivering one engineered solution, one contract, and one accountable team across the entire liquid lifecycle.

By combining Ironclad’s national specialty containment platform, Mersino’s engineering depth, and Global Pump’s manufacturing capability, the company establishes a new standard of scale, control, and execution in the field. This is not incremental improvement. It is a structural shift in how complex projects are delivered.

IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino is built to own the outcome — ensuring projects don’t stop, sites don’t fail, and customers have a single partner accountable from start to finish.

The Company will be led by Gino Mersino, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Brunetti, President.

“For decades, we’ve built our businesses around performance in the field,” said Gino Mersino, CEO. “By bringing Ironclad, Mersino, and Global Pump together, we are expanding that capability at scale. Our customers have trusted us with critical parts of their projects. Now they can rely on us to manage the entire liquid lifecycle with one team.”

“The promise is outcomes,” said Joseph Brunetti, President. “When you remove fragmentation and put engineering, equipment, and execution under one platform, you reduce risk and increase certainty. That’s what this model delivers: one accountable partner from start to finish."

The platform’s authority is backed by unmatched scale and integration, including:

A national footprint of 70+ locations across the United States

A large specialized rental fleet with 40,000+ containment assets

More than 5,000 specialized pumps engineered for critical applications

Vertical integration through Global Pump, enabling in-house design, manufacturing, and maintenance for superior uptime and response

This combination allows IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino to mobilize rapidly, execute complex multi-scope projects, and deliver consistent performance across regions and industries.

For more information, please contact Mark Ferguson, Director of Marketing, at mferguson@ironcladenvironmental.com or (346) 353-8248.