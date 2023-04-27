IRONCLAD acquires Adler Tank Rentals

IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions, an industry-leading provider of specialty waste management solutions and temporary containment equipment, has acquired Adler Tank Rentals, a storage equipment organization.

“IRONCLAD is thrilled to embrace the Adler business as we chart the future growth of our company,” says Eric John, CEO of IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions. “The acquisition of Adler allows us to expand into new markets and invest more into our fleet. Our priority remains delivering efficient, expedient and compliant waste management solutions for our customers.”

The acquisition significantly expands IRONCLAD’s national environmental solutions business, driving change in the waste management and containment spaces by providing sustainability-minded, tech-driven innovation. Along with IRONCLAD’s rigorous commitment to safety and customer service, these attributes empower the organization to deliver top-quality, specialty containment and waste-hauling solutions across multiple industries.

For more information, visit IRONCLADenvironmental.com or call (713) 984-0442.