IPS gives back to its community

IPS Pump Services strives to lead by example by giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

When IPS learned that over 100 residents of The Resort at Texas City were infected with COVID-19, it held a parade to celebrate those who completed quarantine.

IPS also held a "spring cleaning" clothing drive to benefit the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, which helps victims of domestic violence by promoting their safety and well-being and advocating for the prevention of these crimes.

