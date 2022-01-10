ION Science plans new U.K. R&D facility

ION Science Inc. is planning a newresearch and development center in Fowlmere,Cambridgeshire, U.K.

Both structures have been designed by a local architectural practice and are intended to be environmentally friendly and deliver superior facilities for long- and short-term growth of the business.

Following in the footsteps of the main headquarters, the new facility will use many of the same building principles and design aspects. That includes use of sustainable materials, ground source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and ecologically designed landscaping to support local wildlife. The new facility will also provide additional employment opportunities for the local community.

