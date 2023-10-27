International surface solutions provider launches podcast

Integrated Global Services (IGS), a leading provider of mission-critical equipment surface solutions, has launched its new podcast, “Efficiency and Reliability”.

A new episode will air each Monday and will discuss a range of case studies and explore real-world challenges and innovative solutions for combating corrosion and erosion issues in industrial plants.

Marina Silva, International Marketing Manager at IGS, commented on the launch:

“Following feedback from clients around the world, we have launched this podcast to provide an educational resource that aims to discuss technical issues regarding asset efficiency and reliability in short, bite-size episodes.

“As the podcast progresses, we will interview industry experts and explore a wide range of case studies from various industries, applications, and unique operating environments.”

The podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple, Soundcloud, and Google Podcasts.