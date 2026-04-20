Inside Superheat’s quality programs: Built for safety, traceability, and trust

When on-site industrial heat treatment is performed inside a nuclear facility, quality is not theoretical; it's critical.

In this video, Superheat’s Quality Director, Roberta Ashdown, pulls back the curtain on their two robust nuclear quality programs: a Class 1 program compliant with 10 CFR 50 Appendix B, and an ISO 9001-certified program. From full traceability, remote Superheat SmartCenter™ control and monitoring, and cybersecurity safeguards, their approach ensures every heat treatment project is executed safely, consistently, and with absolute accountability.

Over 300 nuclear projects and more than two decades of experience have shaped the programs that Superheat’s clients trust to protect their people, assets, and operations, every time.

Curious how Superheat combines experience, technology, and rigorous quality standards to deliver safe, reliable results in nuclear facilities?

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Watch the video above and learn more about their quality programs on their website – www.superheat.com.

Superheat is the global leader in on-site industrial heat treatment, delivering safe, reliable, and advanced solutions for critical welding and fabrication activities. They specialize in weld preheating, post weld heat treatment, and advanced induction heating, supported by experienced field crews, purpose-built equipment, and proprietary digital technologies. By combining technical expertise with real-time monitoring, data-driven reporting, and a strong safety culture, Superheat helps customers improve weld quality, reduce risk, and execute complex projects with confidence across the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets.