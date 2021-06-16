INEOS signs worldwide agreement to use Antea’s risk based inspection asset integrity software

Antea, a global leader for 32 years in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin integration, has officially entered into a worldwide frame agreement with leading chemical company, INEOS.

INEOS sought a worldwide multi-business agreement that could provide RBI and IDMS software for sites and businesses around the world to streamline compliance. They determined the Antea Platform, with its certified API 581-compliant RBI and comprehensive IDMS module, to be a robust, reliable solution that adheres to their requirements.

The contract takes effect on April 1, 2021 and will be valid for at least 3 years. INEOS ultimately placed their faith in Antea for the fair pricing, globally trusted presence, extensive and flexible software functionalities, and professionalism of the team. 

This agreement is yet another in a recent string of announcements from the company that demonstrate Antea’s growing expansion globally and into North America. This approval by a global leader in the chemical sector demonstrates Antea’s excellent understanding of the asset integrity needs for chemical companies and the caliber of the inspection data management tools it provides them. 

